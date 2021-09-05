https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-justin-trudeau-unveils-radical-new-approach-to-gun-grabbing/
Canadian elections September 20th — Conservatives have the momentum and Trudeau is panicked
News just hit in the last 30 minutes…
The price to pay is too high. That’s why we took real action and banned military-style assault weapons.
We need strong leadership to keep our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/8uZuLg7ssb
— Liberal Party (@liberal_party) September 5, 2021
There is no good reason for anyone in this country to own a military-style assault rifle. Not one. That’s why we banned them.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 5, 2021