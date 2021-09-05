https://reclaimthenet.org/canadas-conservatives-announce-vaccine-passports-if-they-win-the-election/

The leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Erin O’Toole, promised a federal proof-of-vaccine system if his party gets elected, which means that those who support civil liberties are going to be left with few options as all major parties support the invasive practices.

Prime Minister Trudeau made a similar pledge and NDP’s criticized the current PM for not having already implemented a federal vaccine passport system.

In a stop on his campaign trail in Coquitlam, British Columbia, O’Toole revealed his party’s pandemic-related plans, including a national proof-of-vaccine system, arguing that Canadians would need it for travel.

Trudeau, in his reelection campaign a few weeks ago, promised a $1 billion COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination fund to assist provinces in developing and implementing their own systems. The Liberal PM said the fund would help provinces that wanted to implement a vaccine certification system but were wary because of the costs involved.

While announcing the fund, Trudeau took a shot at Conservatives for opposing vaccine passport systems, which he believes will help restore the country to normalcy.

Trudeau said the fund would help province governments that may want to implement vaccine passport programs but did not have the resources.

The PM took the chance to hit back at his opponents, the conservatives, for opposing vaccine passports.

“We know that the way to get through this pandemic is to get people vaccinated. And provinces that choose not to move forward on some sort of vaccination mandate are going to face weaker growth, more economic challenges in their recovery, and fewer jobs created because they’re not doing everything they can to keep people safe,” he said.

“We’re not going to tell provinces what it is exactly that is right for them. But we will be there to support them if they move forward with strong, clear mandates that say that people need to be vaccinated to do certain non-essential things.”

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh also called for the creation of a national system, and blasted Trudeau for not having already implemented one.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

