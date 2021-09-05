https://www.dailywire.com/news/celebrities-outraged-pro-life-legislation-stands-in-texas-we-will-boycott-you

Hollywood celebrities are up in arms over pro-life legislation in Texas, which effectively bans most abortions after six weeks, when an unborn baby’s heartbeat can be detected.

The legislation took effect Wednesday morning, after both the Supreme Court and a lower federal court of appeals refused to rule on a demand from Texas abortion providers to stay the law pending further litigation, The Daily Wire reported.

The news cued Hollywood to react on social media, which included cries about a supposed lack of women’s rights and shows of support for taxpayer-funded Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion mill.

Feminist actress Patricia Arquette warned of a Hollywood “boycott.”

“We will not stop until women have full equal rights in every state in America. We will boycott you. We will out organize you. We will strike you,” she wrote via Twitter.

It is not over. We will not rest. We will not stop until women have full equal rights in every state in America. We will boycott you. We will out organize you. We will strike you. We will win your seats of power from you. #RoeVWade — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 1, 2021

“I stand in solidarity with people in TX who, as of today, face an extreme 6-week abortion ban. This ban, #SB8, will be the blueprint for bans across the US. Unless we do something about it,” singer Pink posted, linking to Planned Parenthood.

Comedian and left-wing activist Amy Schumer claimed, “The newest Texas abortion ban, #SB8, gives politicians, neighbors, and even strangers the right to sue those who provide — or just help patients get — abortion after 6 wks. The time to fight for our reproductive health & rights is now!” She, too, then linked to Planned Parenthood.

Left-wing activist and frequent abortion promoter Alyssa Milano tweeted, “Let’s stop calling it an anti-abortion law and call it what it really is— #ForcedPregnancy.”

Let’s stop calling it an anti-abortion law and call it what it really is—#ForcedPregnancy — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 3, 2021

In another apparent attempt to defend abortion, Milano claimed Texas has a law banning a woman from “owning six dildos.” Except, the law she is presumably referring to relates to the promotion of obscene devices and was ruled unconstitutional more than a decade ago.

“Big Little Lies” actress Reese Witherspoon promoted Planned Parenthood during her condemnation of the pro-life legislation.

“This ban is ridiculous and it’s part of a RECORD number of abortion restrictions passed this year. We’ve declared today a Day of Action — because it’s on all of us to step up and fight for reproductive freedom. … #BansOffOurBodies,” wrote Planned Parenthood.

“I stand with the women of Texas who have the Constitutional right to make decisions about their health and their own bodies,” Witherspoon quote-tweeted the post, adding, “#BansOffOurBodies.”

I stand with the women of Texas who have the Constitutional right to make decisions about their health and their own bodies. #BansOffOurBodies https://t.co/J7aDur4uEQ — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 1, 2021

Actress and Democratic activist Eva Longoria Baston claimed the legislation is a “blatant violation to all women, especially women of color.”

“It’s crazy to witness my home state of Texas pass our nation’s most restrictive abortion laws & in doing so, take many strides in the wrong direction. This is a blatant violation to all women, especially women of color,” Longoria Baston wrote. “Texas is among the seven states & territories where […] the non-Hispanic White share of the population is below 50%, according to the Census Bureau. There were 11.4 million Texans who identified as Hispanic in the 2020 Census, making the group nearly as large as the non-Hispanic White demographic group in the state.”

The actress posted additional tweets directing her followers to donate to “abortion funds.”

(2/4) the non-Hispanic White share of the population is below 50%, according to the Census Bureau. There were 11.4 million Texans who identified as Hispanic in the 2020 Census, making the group nearly as large as the non-Hispanic White demographic group in the state. Source: @CNN — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) September 3, 2021

