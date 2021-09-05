https://noqreport.com/2021/09/05/ceo-of-salad-restaurant-chain-accused-of-fat-phobia-for-suggesting-we-focus-on-overall-health-to-fight-covid/

The CEO and co-founder of Sweetgreen, a fast casual restaurant chain that sells salads, was accused of “fat phobia” after suggesting in a social media post that shedding fat and becoming healthier is a better solution to the COVID-19 pandemic than controversial face mask and vaccine mandates.

Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neman raised concerns about the connection between obesity and COVID-19 complications in a now-deleted LinkedIn post last Tuesday.

“78% of hospitalizations due to COVID are Obese and Overweight people. Is there an underlying problem that perhaps we have not given enough attention to? Is there another way to think about how we tackle ‘healthcare’ by addressing the root cause?” Neman wrote. Noting that COVID “is here to stay for the foreseeable future,” Neman added that instead of focusing on “preventing infections,” we should “focus on overall health.”

“We have been quick to put in place mask and vaccine mandates but zero conversation on HEALTH MANDATES. All the while we have printed unlimited money to soften the blow the shutdowns have caused to our country,” Neman wrote. “What if we focused on the ROOT CAUSE and used this pandemic as a catalyst for creating a healthier future??”

Floating possible solutions, Neman suggested taxing processed […]