http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/us2LcH8cXec/

CNN published an op-ed Saturday arguing that even as America becomes more diverse, white supremacy will “adapt” as some black and brown Americans embrace ideas of “whiteness”: “It will still be White supremacy, with a tan.”

The op-ed comes as some establishment media outlets have attempted to portray conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, who leads contenders against Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in the California recall, as the “black face of white supremacy.”

The op-ed, by CNN producer John Blake, argues that while he feels a “yearning embedded in my DNA that a demographic tide will overtake White supremacy,” the danger is that “White supremacy adapts … it expands to accommodate new members, if they have the right look.” The idea of a racial hierarchy, which Blake traces to slavery, still persists, and he cites tendencies among Latin American communities to prefer “white” appearance even in the presence of racial diversity.

He writes: “What’s happened in some Latin American countries can easily happen in the United States. There will be cosmetic changes in our racial makeup — more Black, brown and multiracial people. But the dominant group will remain White people, however they may be defined by 2045. He says that the perception that the U.S. has overcome racism will make it harder to fight racism: “You can no longer fight racism if everyone believes their country has moved past race.”

Blake arrives at a familiar solution — one shared by Critical Race Theory pioneer Derrick Bell: namely, that redistribution of resources is the answer: “It would involve a more equitable sharing of power and resources — not out of White guilt or compulsion but out of the knowledge that ‘We all do better when we all do better.’”

Blake also suggests discarding the idea of race itself, but does not explain how that would help maintain a consciousness that racism still needs to be dismantled.

Read Blake’s full op-ed here.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

