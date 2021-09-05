https://www.dailywire.com/news/condi-rice-heres-what-i-wish-bush-admin-better-communicated-to-counter-endless-war-rhetoric

“That means that we need to forward deploy our forces to fight them out there, so we don’t have to fight them in here. That means that we may have to deploy small numbers, contingents of American forces, intelligence assets, and military hardware forward in places like Afghanistan, where we can, with allies from around the world, as well as with Afghan allies, continue to prosecute the war on terror, so we don’t have to prosecute it at home.”

“I wish somebody had made that argument,” Rice said. “Maybe we should take responsibility, Ben, those of us in the Bush administration, for not making that argument forcefully enough.”

The former diplomat noted that the Bush administration was “pleased with the good we were doing for the Afghan people,” but emphasized that “they did a lot of good for us, too,” referring to our efforts on their territory that she argues kept the U.S. safe for some 20 years.

