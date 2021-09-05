https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/congressman-americans-currently-held-hostage-at-taliban-airport/

Taliban preventing departure of 6 planes filled with Americans and allies, says Mike McCaul

“In fact we have six airplanes at Mazar-i-Sharif airport, six airplanes, with American citizens on them as I speak, also with these interpreters, and the Taliban is holding them hostage for demands right now. State has cleared these flights and the Taliban will not let them leave the airport.”

“The Taliban wants something in exchange, this is really … turning into a hostage situation where they are not going to allow American citizens to leave until they get full recognition from the United States of America.”

Here’s the full interview





