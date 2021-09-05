https://www.americaoutloud.com/covid-19-investigation-empirical-evidence-for-preventative-strategies/

For over 20 years, I have been investigating the peer-reviewed literature to better understand both mechanisms of action and which nutraceuticals can be the most effective in enhancing the efficiency of the human immune system. Since April 2020, my research team has made numerous attempts to collaborate with state health departments to urge the issuance of nutritional guidance based upon empirical evidence to promote a logical preventative strategy, but sadly with little success. Here’s a brief synopsis of our findings.

Nutrient Deficiencies In Americans According to The CDC’s NHANES Data

Excellent Resource To Understand The Immunological Significance Of These Nutrients

> Immunity In Depth

> Evidence For 7 Key Nutrients

For A Deeper Understanding, Please Refer To Our Prevention Strategy Recommendations Based Upon Peer-Reviewed Empirical Evidence Collected In This Manuscript.

> An Evidence-Based Position Paper to Ensure Ethical Conduct

These Recommendations Are For Educational Purposes Only And Should Be Discussed With A Qualified Professional Before Use.

Ages 13 & Up, Adults, Seniors

Ages 5 to 12

Ages 1 to 4

To assist delivery of zinc into the cell where it can activate enzymes specific for preventing viral replication, a zinc ionophore, like Quercetin (Organic Blueberries, Organic Onions, or Supplementation) is necessary. Organic Green Tea can also function as a zinc ionophore.

Research published by the University of California at San Diego (UCSD) and the Salk Institute confirms that the spike protein alone can induce cardiovascular injury and the subsequent hyper-inflammatory processes that can be devastating to a person’s health.

> SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function via Downregulation of ACE 2

UCSD research provided additional insights into the use of L-arginine, N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), and phosphatidylcholine to help reverse injuries made by the spike protein to the endothelial inner-lining of blood vessels.

As NAC can be difficult to come by, due to the FDA inexplicably labeling this amino acid derivative as a prescription-required medication, one solution is to use Liposomal Glutathione in its place. NAC is ultimately converted into Glutathione by the human body.

Bear in mind that L-arginine, NAC (Liposomal Glutathione), and phosphatidylcholine are not preventative nutraceuticals. Instead, the literature suggests that they should be utilized as synergistic early treatment options in accordance with the excellent guidance from the FLCCC and AFLDS in addition to the aforementioned nutrients vitamins D, A, C, E, and zinc.

L-arginine, NAC (Liposomal Glutathione), and phosphatidylcholine can theoretically be considered post-inoculation to minimize the risk of adverse events caused by spike protein production and blood circulation.

Evidence-based nutritional prevention strategies and multi-faceted, aggressive early treatment options that integrate the best of allopathic and naturopathic clinical research can potentially form a formidable advantage in preventing infective spread, accelerating recovery without the need for hospitalization, and preventing severe negative outcomes in high-risk patients.

The key to success is to address the root cause of disease, which can be identified as an extreme nutrient deficiency as confirmed by the CDC’s NHANES studies.

Powerful Interview into CDC Corruption, so good it got me banned from FB for a couple of days; clearly ‘they’ don’t want us talking about the corruption in connection with the $$$$, so that is exactly what we all should be investigating moving forward.

> Powerful Video & Take Action Campaign for Parents Fighting For Their Children

> COVID Investigation: CDC Profits Off of the Chaos They Created

Experimental COVID Inoculation Safety Data

Data Source: Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS)

Data Reported On: Aug 20, 2021 (Data Reported Thru: Aug 13, 2021)

Injured By A Vaccine? REPORT IT HERE.

Updated Nationwide Data

Total Deaths Reported – 13,627 (+559 from Previous Week)

Deaths Within 0-2 Days of Injection – 4,857 (+159 From Previous Week)

Deaths In Low-Risk Ages (0 to 39) – 346 (+26 From Previous Week)

Deaths In High-Risk Ages (60 & Up) – 7,106 (+223 From Previous Week)

Deaths Unknown Age – 5,203 (+257 From Previous Week)

Deaths From Heart Attacks – 1,380 (Last Update 7.16)

Stroke/TIA – 10,266 (+611 From Previous Week)

Permanent Disability – 17,794 (+566 From Previous Week)

Life-Threatening – 14,105 (+294 From Previous Week)

Myocarditis or Thrombocytopenia – 7,924 (+325 From Previous Week)

Spontaneous Miscarriages – 1,671 (+64 From Previous Week)

Birth Defects – 393 (+42 From Previous Week)

People Hospitalized Post Inoculation – 55,821 (+1,679 From Previous Week)

Emergency Room Visits – 74,368 (+1,725 From Previous Week)

Total Vaccine Breakthru Samples Tested – CDC Does Not Publish

Vaccine Breakthru Sample PCR Cycle Threshold – <28

Unvaccinated Sample PCR Cycle Threshold – <40

Vaccine Breakthru Deaths – At Least 2,063 (+476 from Previous Week)

Vaccine Breakthru Hospitalizations – At Least 8,987 (+1,379 from Previous Week)

Vaccine Breakthru Cases – At Least 125,682 (Last Update 7.29)

Heart Attacks – 6,071 (+189 From Previous Week)

Heart Attacks 0 to 24 Age – 88 (Last Update 7.16)

Heart Attacks 25 to 50 Age – 618 (Last Update 7.16)

Heart Attacks 51 to 65 Age – 748 (Last Update 7.16)

Heart Attacks 66 to 80 Age – 976 (Last Update 7.16)

Heart Attacks 81+ Age – 499 (Last Update 7.16)

Bell’s Palsy – 4,785 (+104 From Previous Week)

Severe Allergic Reaction – 25,921 (+752 From Previous Week)

Total Injuries Reported – 623,341 (+27,719 from Previous Week)

How Does the CDC Track Vaccine Breakthrough Cases?

Vaccine Failure (aka Breakthrough) is not being tracked by anywhere near the number of states (38) reported to be doing so in this false flag MSN article.

> Breakthrough Covid cases: At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive

Instead, Johns Hopkins University is guesstimating the number of vaccine breakthrough cases for the majority of states, as confirmed here in the methods from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Go all the way to the bottom to review methods.

> COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the States

When I looked over the top 17 most prominent State Health Departments, I found this…

Definition for What Defines a Vaccine Breakthrough Case

Completed Full Series of Experimental Inoculations AND 14+ Days since the last inoculation AND PCR Cycle threshold <=28 AND No positive PCR 45 days prior.

It’s important to note that COVID Infection-based cases still only require a PCR Ct <=40, which creates a significant number of false positives.

It’s also important to note that if any one of these 4 stipulations isn’t met, then the case, hospitalization, and/or death gets counted as unvaccinated.

States Publishing Vaccine Breakthrough Data

6 out of 17 – California, Illinois (Hospitalizations, Deaths Only), Indiana, Ohio (Hospitalizations, Deaths Only), Oregon, Wisconsin

States Not Publishing Any Vaccine Breakthrough Data Despite What MSN & JHU say

11 out of 17 – NY, NJ, TX, FL, PA, Michigan, Mass, Colorado, Arkansas, Arizona, Alaska

Main Take Away For Vaccine Breakthrough?

Between the PCR manipulation, the unique rules for what constitutes a vaccine breakthrough case, and the gross criminal negligence each state health department is exhibiting by intentionally failing to track and publish this important data (for example, almost each state health department can tell you how many people have been inoculated in a random zip code, but can’t tell you how many people who’ve been inoculated and still contracted COVID)…this is yet another complete data catastrophe.

Vaccine breakthrough is being intentionally mismanaged and underreported in another apparent act of willful misconduct. The only data that is even remotely accurate when it comes to assessing vaccine breakthroughs is published by Israel, Iceland, Gibraltar, and the UK, in my professional opinion.

Is the Pfizer vaccine still in a clinical trial?

Yes. It is in a clinical trial until May 2, 2023, according to the National Institutes of Health.

> Study to Describe the Safety, Tolerability, Immunogenicity, and Efficacy of RNA Vaccine Candidates Against COVID-19 in Healthy Individuals

Can the Pfizer vaccine be referred to as experimental even with FDA approval?

Yes. As long as clinical trials are ongoing, the product is still considered to be in experimental phase 3 distribution.

Do treatment options for COVID infections exist?

Yes. Most state health departments throughout the country are offering monoclonal antibody therapy as treatments for COVID-19.

Oregon – Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

Florida – Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Treatments Available Now

With treatment options available, can my employer mandate that I get the vaccine or threaten me with termination?

No. Vaccine mandates are predicated upon two important factors. (1) Emergency Necessity which is disproven by the graphics below, and (2) No Other Treatment Options Available, which has been disproven by the Oregon Health Authority’s and Florida Health Department’s recent releases on Monoclonal Antibody Therapy.

What resources exist for employees who want to politely decline to use an experimental medical vaccine without risking the loss of their job?

Employees have the right to refuse by filing a personal belief exemption with their employer as detailed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Resources can be found at:

> Right to Refuse

> Mandate Exemption Requests

> What is medical censorship?

> Mobilizing WE THE PEOPLE to Defend Freedom

> Helping Americans Get Exemptions

> How to Request an Exemption from a Vaccine Mandate

What questions can I demand my employer answer in order to satisfy the legal requirements for informed consent?

Please keep in mind that all the information I share is for educational purposes only. I can’t tell you what to do and will never tell you what to do as that is your right to decide. If you elect to get the experimental vaccine, I support you. If you elect to decline the experimental vaccine, I support you. Your health decisions are your individual right to make, supported by the American Medical Association’s Patient Bill of Rights, and none of my business or anyone else’s for that matter.

If my employer were threatening to terminate me if I didn’t take an experimental inoculation, I would work to collaborate with them, ask the questions below, extend and document the process, discuss liability and compensation if I were to be injured, and then complete a personal belief exemption as I alert them that any attempt to terminate me is an obvious act of discrimination that I will fight in a court of law.

Basic Strategy – Elongate The Process, Buy Time, Push Back

Email 15 Questions Provided To Employer Asking Them To Fulfill Informed Consent.

Employer Won’t Be Able To Answer Them All Legitimately.

Employee THEN Submits Religious/Personal Belief Exemption Informing Employer Of EEOC’s Summer Ruling & Title 7.

Employee Additionally Notifies Employer That Any Attempts To Terminate OR Change Terms Of Contract Without Good Faith Collective Bargaining Will Be Viewed As Discriminatory & Creation of Hostile Workplace. Employee Will Defend Themselves In A Court Of Law.

15 Questions for Any Employer or School

You are required to disclose any and all potential conflicts of interest (COI), including public and personal investments in the pharmaceutical companies manufacturing COVID vaccines, as well as COIs via private contracts with the local, state, and federal government. Can you please provide the full list of any financial conflicts of interest? Have you received any money from the federal or state government to promote COVID vaccinations? Have you received any money from pharmaceutical companies or subsidiaries to promote COVID vaccinations? Do you receive any money from local, state, or federal governments, agencies or pharmaceutical companies that incentivize the administration of COVID vaccinations?

I have a right to medical privacy. If I elect to get the shot, will my right to keep my vaccination status private be honored?

Who is liable if I get injured or am unable to work? How long will it take me to receive injury compensation so my family isn’t left out in the cold?

Will my consent to get the shot terminate my life insurance policy or any benefits I may be entitled to during my years of service to this company or government entity if I’m injured or killed by these vaccines still in a clinical trial?

Can you please provide the full breakdown of post-inoculation death and injury reports in the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) and any other surveillance systems? How many people have died? How many people have been permanently disabled? How many people have experienced life-threatening events? How many people have been hospitalized? How many people have needed urgent or emergent care? How many babies have been miscarried?

What is the potential gain of benefit vs. risk of injury in my age demographic if I get the shot? What are the specific benefits if I get the shot? What are the specific risks? Is there a risk of death or permanent disability if I get the shot? What are the other current warnings for each experimental vaccine?

If I’m injured, how do I ensure a healthcare professional reports my injury to VAERS?

What long-term data (36+ months) is available on how many people have developed autoimmunity, infertility, or similar debilitating conditions after getting the shot?

Which federal laws prevent me from suing vaccine manufacturers in civil court?

What are all of the ingredients in the shot? Which of them are carcinogenic, mutagenic, or teratogenic? Which of them has been classified as toxins, poisons, or dangerous for human consumption by the US EPA and/or International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC)?

Will this shot protect me against all variants?

Can I still get COVID and transmit the infection even if I’m fully vaccinated?

What is an antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE)? How will I know if I am experiencing it? Is ADE something that can happen to me if I get the shot?

I’ve already recovered, and the scientific literature shows that I have ‘long-term, robust and durable’ immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Why am I required to be vaccinated against something I already have immunity against? Am I eligible to prove my immunity using EUA approved antibody and/or T-cell tests? There are many peer-reviewed scientific papers supporting the use of Monoclonal Antibodies, Ivermectin, Vitamin D, C, A, Zinc, and Hydroxychloroquine. What treatment options exist should I elect to use my civil right to refuse this inoculation?

Dr. Ealy has been exposing rampant acts of willful misconduct by elected and appointed officials daily since March 12, 2020. He is the lead author on 2 peer-reviewed manuscripts COVID-19 Data Collection, Comorbidity & Federal Law: A Historical Retrospective , and COVID-19: Restoring Public Trust During A Global Health Crisis that detail the rampant acts of willful misconduct by investigating the CDC's data manipulation of death certificates and case definitions as well as presenting evidence-based scientific research everyone should be aware of.

