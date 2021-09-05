https://www.oann.com/dodgers-of-aj-pollock-sidelined-with-hamstring-strain/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=dodgers-of-aj-pollock-sidelined-with-hamstring-strain



FILE PHOTO: Sep 4, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder AJ Pollock (11) hits a double during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

September 6, 2021

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain he suffered during Saturday night’s 6-1 win at San Francisco.

Manager Dave Roberts said Pollock, 33, will miss a “minimum” of two weeks. Early indications were that he suffered a Grade 2 strain when attempting a steal and sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning.

“I don’t want to speculate. I know it wasn’t good,” Roberts said, per ESPN. “Obviously it’s a huge loss in any capacity. … We just gotta see where we’re at tomorrow, but I think at the minimum it’s going to be a couple of weeks.”

Pollock, who missed 18 games earlier this season with a left hamstring strain, had to be helped off the field on Saturday. Cody Bellinger replaced him in the lineup.

Pollock is batting .297 with 16 homers, 25 doubles and 58 RBIs in 107 games this season.

An All-Star and a Gold Glove winner in 2015, Pollock is a career .281 hitter with 121 homers, 403 RBIs and 119 stolen bases in 885 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2012-18) and Dodgers.

In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers recalled right-handed pitcher Mitch White from Low-A Rancho Cucamonga. In 18 games (three starts) for Los Angeles this season, White is 1-2 with a 3.49 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 38 2/3 innings.

Entering Sunday night’s series finale with the Giants, Los Angeles (86-50) was in a first-place tie with San Francisco in the National League West.

–Field Level Media

