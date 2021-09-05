https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/05/dr-fauci-rants-about-disinformation-as-the-cnn-chyron-says-joe-rogan-took-a-livestock-drug/

Dr. Anthony Fauci was on with CNN’s Jim Acosta today where he said, “one of the enemies of public health is disinformation”:

On the show today, I asked Dr. Fauci about some of the well-known people spreading Covid disinformation. His response: “one of the enemies of public health is disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/xSbD2TDMZx — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 5, 2021

OH REALLY?

Hooboy where to start… https://t.co/Ckw7x1lxLZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2021

Pot, meet kettle:

Fauci blatantly and admittedly lied about the utility of masks. https://t.co/LCKlXaVxLZ — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 5, 2021

“WeAr A mAsK,” they said:

Stephen Miller has the receipts on more examples:

I listed the numerous times Anthony Fauci committed public misinformation in this piece from last December https://t.co/1HEDMCPhxm https://t.co/Ckw7x1lxLZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2021

Nope, game over:

There is no such thing as a noble lie here. That’s what Fauci has been counting on for a year. It doesn’t fly anymore. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2021

And we’ve gone over this already, but it’s a nice touch to rant about disinformation while at the same time lying about what Joe Rogan did as part of his regimen to treat COVID-19:

Listen, I don’t think Ivermectin works but I don’t care if Joe Rogan’s doctor prescribed it to him. People in @Acosta‘s industry inject Botox on a regular basis and I don’t think that’s safe. And in a segment on disinformation, the CNN chyron calls it a “livestock drug”? Sigh. https://t.co/YY8qhqD4PU — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 5, 2021

***

