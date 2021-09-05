https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/05/dr-fauci-rants-about-disinformation-as-the-cnn-chyron-says-joe-rogan-took-a-livestock-drug/
Dr. Anthony Fauci was on with CNN’s Jim Acosta today where he said, “one of the enemies of public health is disinformation”:
On the show today, I asked Dr. Fauci about some of the well-known people spreading Covid disinformation. His response: “one of the enemies of public health is disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/xSbD2TDMZx
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 5, 2021
OH REALLY?
Hooboy where to start… https://t.co/Ckw7x1lxLZ
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2021
Pot, meet kettle:
Fauci blatantly and admittedly lied about the utility of masks. https://t.co/LCKlXaVxLZ
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 5, 2021
“WeAr A mAsK,” they said:
— Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) September 5, 2021
Stephen Miller has the receipts on more examples:
I listed the numerous times Anthony Fauci committed public misinformation in this piece from last December https://t.co/1HEDMCPhxm https://t.co/Ckw7x1lxLZ
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2021
Nope, game over:
There is no such thing as a noble lie here. That’s what Fauci has been counting on for a year. It doesn’t fly anymore.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2021
And we’ve gone over this already, but it’s a nice touch to rant about disinformation while at the same time lying about what Joe Rogan did as part of his regimen to treat COVID-19:
Listen, I don’t think Ivermectin works but I don’t care if Joe Rogan’s doctor prescribed it to him. People in @Acosta‘s industry inject Botox on a regular basis and I don’t think that’s safe.
And in a segment on disinformation, the CNN chyron calls it a “livestock drug”? Sigh. https://t.co/YY8qhqD4PU
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 5, 2021
***