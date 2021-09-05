https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/entire-board-times-resigns-over-leaders-role-gov-cuomo-sexual-harassment-scandal?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The entire board of Time’s Up, a non-profit organization that offers legal and financial support to victims of sexual harassment, has announced this weekend that they are stepping down, just days after the CEO resigned when her role in the Andrew Cuomo sexual harassment scandal came to light.

The board includes a number of Hollywood A-listers like Shonda Rhimes, Eva Longoria and Ashley Judd. Judd is one of four members staying on to help in a smooth transition to an entirely new board. The board issued their statement over the weekend saying that they “are ready for new leadership.”

“The nonprofit has been rocked by scandal in recent weeks after it emerged its leaders advised disgraced ex-New York Gov. Cuomo’s administration after he was first accused of sexual misconduct last year,” reported the New York Post.

An investigation by the Democratic attorney general of New York found that Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 women. He has since resigned, as of last month.

Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen and Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund chairwoman Roberta Kaplan both resigned because of their roles in the Cuomo scandal.

“Kaplan resigned after the investigation found she had been involved in efforts to try and discredit Cuomo’s first public accuser, Lindsey Boylan,” according to the outlet.

And Tchen, who previously had been First Lady Michelle Obama’s chief of staff, resigned after text messages showed that she had discouraged the leaders of the organization from saying anything publicly about Boylan’s allegations.

The organization was founded in 2018 following accusations and revelations about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and the growth of the “Me too” movement.

