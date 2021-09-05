https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/fauci-keeping-eye-mu-variant-make-sure-doesnt-become-dominant-video/

It’s Sunday which means Fauci is out on circuit spreading Covid fear porn.

Earlier this week during a Covid briefing, Fauci spoke about the new Mu variant identified by the WHO on Tuesday.

On Sunday Fauci joined CBS’s “Face the Nation” to discuss the “Mu” variant and said although it’s not close to being dominant, laboratory data suggests it could evade some vaccines.

Dr. Fauci said the Mu variant is “not an immediate threat” but health officials are “keeping an eye” on it to “make sure it doesn’t become more dominant.”

TRENDING: UPDATE: SIX PLANES in Northern Afghanistan NOW HELD HOSTAGE BY TALIBAN — Filled with Americans and Afghan SIV Holders #BidenEffect

VIDEO:

Mu variant of COVID-19 is “not an immediate threat,” Dr. Fauci says, adding health officials are “keeping an eye” on it to “make sure it doesn’t become more dominant. pic.twitter.com/cIDAMiJVdV — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) September 5, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

