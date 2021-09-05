https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/uk-applies-science-uk-bans-covid-shots-children-16/
Finally a sign of common sense and using the science. The UK has reportedly banned COVID shots from children under the age of 16.
Bloomberg is reporting the following related to COVID vaccines in the EU.
European Union health authorities said there’s no urgent need for widespread use of Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, though people with weakened immune systems should be offered a third dose.
The priority now should be to vaccinate the roughly one-third of Europe’s adults who aren’t fully inoculated, the European Medicines Agency said on Thursday, citing a report by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Older and frail people, particularly those in care homes, could also be given an extra dose, the agency said.
A report coming from the BBC notes:
The UK’s vaccine advisory body has refused to give the green light to vaccinating healthy children aged 12-15 years on health grounds alone.
The JCVI said children were at such a low risk from the virus that jabs would offer only a marginal benefit.
The UK’s four chief medical officers have now been asked to have the final say, and to consider the wider impact on schools and society.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said a decision would be made shortly.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation did advise widening the existing vaccine programme to include an extra 200,000 teenagers with specific underlying conditions.
Doctors identified that children with chronic heart, lung and liver conditions were at much higher risk of Covid than healthy children.
