https://moonbattery.com/f-joe-biden-chant-gains-traction/

They can rig elections, they can rig opinion polls, they can spin the media — but they can’t change how people really feel about the personification of America’s forced decline. Sorry about the language, but nothing you could say about Joe Biden could be as obscene as his presence in the White House:

Twitchy has a similar video taken at a Virginia Tech game. And at an Auburn game. And at a Texas A&M game.

The chant is also catching on at sports bars…

…and even rock concerts.

Let it grow louder, until Biden and the rot he represents have been hounded out of power.

