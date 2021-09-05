https://www.worldtribune.com/trump-says-he-is-getting-calls-from-foreign-leaders-something-is-wrong/

by WorldTribune Staff, September 5, 2021

Former President Donald Trump said foreign leaders have been calling him to express their outrage over Joe Biden’s bumbling performance in the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“They can’t believe it,” Trump told Breitbart News. “They can’t believe it. Just like you can’t believe it. Just like any sane rational person can’t believe it. We were going to get out — but we were going to get out with dignity and with honor. We were going to get out with all of the people. And we were going to take all of the equipment.”

“There’s something wrong,” Trump said of Biden’s cognitive state. “But he is not an old man — he’s going to be 79; that is not old. I know people that are much older than that, and they’re as sharp as they were 40 years ago. Biden is not an old person. They talk about age. If you’re in your 70s or even your 80s, I know so many people even in their 90s, like Bernie Marcus of Home Depot and so many others; they’re in their 90s and sharp as can be. But something is wrong. Something is going wrong there. I don’t like to predict that far forward. It’s such a long time, and I don’t know — things are happening left and right.”

As the Taliban was overtaking Kaubl, several reports noted that European leaders had frantically tried to call Biden to no avail.

“I would imagine Biden was not in a mood to take phone calls at that point because he was getting hammered,” Trump said.

Trump also ripped former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country with millions in U.S. cash as the Taliban closed in on Kabul.

“I’ve always said Ghani was a crook and Ghani had total control over the U.S. Senate and to a lesser extent the House,” Trump said. “That was his power. Once it became obvious we were leaving, I always said he would leave just prior to us, and I also said probably he’d take whatever he could take, and he took a lot of money. But Ghani was a total crook. He was a bullshit artist. He had a great line on bullshit, even when I met him: ‘Oh, thank you, Mr. President.’ Thank you for what? I didn’t want to be here in the first place.”

