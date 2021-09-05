https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/israel-preparing-administer-fourth-covid-jab-fight-new-variants/

Israel is preparing to administer a FOURTH dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Israel recently announced that being fully vaccinated now means people must get a third dose of the Pfizer jab.

Despite being one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, Israel is experiencing record Covid cases and hospitalizations.

Israel’s Covid czar, Salman Zarka, said the country is preparing for a fourth jab.

Zarka also said people should be prepared to take a Covid jab ‘every five to six months.’

The Daily Mail reported:

Israel is set to begin preparations to administer fourth doses of the coronavirus vaccines as the country deals with soaring cases despite its trail-blazing roll-out of jabs. The country’s national coronavirus czar Salman Zarka said the country needs to prepare for a fourth injection, which could be modified to better protect against new variants of the virus. ‘Given that that the virus is here and will continue to be here, we also need to prepare for a fourth injection,’ he told Kan public radio. ‘This is our life from now on, in waves.’ ‘It seems that if we learn the lessons from the fourth wave, we must consider the [possibility of subsequent] waves with the new variants, such as the new one from South America,’ he said at the time. ‘Thinking about this and the waning of the vaccines and the antibodies, it seems every few months — it could be once a year or five or six months — we’ll need another shot.’ He added that he expects Israel to be given out vaccines that had been specially adapted to cope with different variants of the virus by late 2021 or early 2022. While Israel is seeing record case numbers in its fourth wave, the jabs are still protecting against severe illness with Covid deaths running at about half of the level of its second wave.

