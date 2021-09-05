https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/05/it-could-be-a-problem-that-a-u-s-three-star-general-cant-tell-the-difference-between-american-and-british-troops-not-to-mention-the-spelling-error/

Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais deleted this tweet where she mistook British troops for Americans. Literally:

Lieutenant General Maria Gervais thinks these are American troops. They’re not. They’re British. pic.twitter.com/wgDB1mh90S — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 4, 2021

You know, this could be a problem:

Yikes. A 3 star general at that. My Marines woulda’ submitted my retirement papers for me if I did that.🤦‍♀️ Maybe that’s why the military left so many Americans behind – the generals didn’t recognize them. — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) September 4, 2021

She didn’t notice the rifles?

These troops are British – they have the SA80 rifles — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) September 4, 2021

“Try getting out of the office now and then”:

Those weapons on the laps of the soldiers appear to be L85A2s (not my specialty but certainly in the family). News flash to @TradocDCG: U.S. soldiers don’t carry those. Try getting out of the office now and then. — Bill Roggio (@billroggio) September 4, 2021

The spelling error is bad, too:

Inexcusable error. Zero ways to spin this. And it’s “heroes.”@TradocDCG’s tweeting staffer needs to be fired and the General reprimanded. https://t.co/vjAQYbggsg — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 4, 2021

Why are generals on Twitter anyway?

I hope she took some remedial spelling this weekend. And maybe a Social Media 101 class since our military’s failed leaders care more about optics than they do about actual war fighting. #AfghanistanDisaster — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) September 5, 2021

Yep, very bad:

This is an incredible own. This is your military brass, America: illiterate and unable to tell US from UK troops. https://t.co/Um5j23WoGK — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) September 5, 2021

***

