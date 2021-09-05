https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/05/it-sure-looks-like-fck-joe-biden-chants-will-be-a-thing-this-fall-at-college-football-games-and-concerts/

Well, this is bad news for the White House. . .

“F*ck Joe Biden” chants broke out at college football games on Saturday. Here’s Coastal Carolina:

FUCK JOE BIDEN chant 🗣 at the first Coastal Carolina football game@OldRowCcu pic.twitter.com/D4dwxs2sEE — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 3, 2021

And at Virginia Tech:

Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, this time at the Virginia Tech game ITS NOW A MOVEMENT 🚨🚨🚨 @OldRowHokies pic.twitter.com/CD4ObCqTaK — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 4, 2021

No. 3 happened at Auburn:

A third FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant from this weekend 😂😂😂 this time at Auburn @OldrowAuburn pic.twitter.com/mBGA64FUwA — Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 4, 2021

This one is at Texas A&M:

A fourth “Fuck Joe Biden” chant at @OldRowAggies! pic.twitter.com/o3lgm3MHwx — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 5, 2021

It’s even happening at sports bars:

Florida State plays Notre Dame tonight so there hasn’t been a chance yet for a chant, but the signs are out:

FSU Vs ND pic.twitter.com/oTMkna34PT — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 5, 2021

It’s happening at concerts, too. This is reportedly at a Justin Bieber concert in Philadelphia:

Several teenage boys just tried to start a “fuck Joe Biden chant” but it failed to gain much momentum. — Dustin Volz (@dnvolz) September 5, 2021

And:

I’m on a SEPTA train outside Philly and hundreds of drunk HS kids are refusing to wear masks despite the best efforts of the conductor. He compromised with them by creating “party cars” on either end and “clean cars” in the middle, but they’ve spilled over into all cars now. — Dustin Volz (@dnvolz) September 5, 2021

Here’s the chant at the Giovannie & The Hired Guns concert:

Best part of the @gioandtheguns concert was when everyone started chanting fuck Joe Biden 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/H4GLNmIER3 — Emily Foley (Hamlin) (@EmFoley1) September 5, 2021

It’s movement!

