Joe Rogan has tested negative for COVID-19, only two days after announcing he was infected with coronavirus. The good news of Rogan testing negative for COVID-19 disappointed many people who had previously hoped he would die from coronavirus.

On Friday, Rogan shared a photo of his negative test result on Instagram with the gleeful caption, “Tested negative today! Thanks for all the kind wishes!”

On Wednesday, Rogan revealed that he had contracted COVID-19 in a video announcement on Instagram.

“Hello friends, so I got back from the road Saturday night, feeling very weary, I had a headache and I just felt run down. And just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house, and throughout the night I got fevers and swears, and I knew what was going on,” Rogan said in the video.

“So I got up in the morning, got tested, and It turns out I got COVID,” he said.

“We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. All kinds of meds,” the UFC commentator explained. “Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pak, prednisone, everything. And I also got an anti-D drip and a vitamin drip.”

“The Joe Rogan Experience” host received flak for taking the controversial drug ivermectin, which is an anti-parasitic drug for humans and animals. The FDA has recommended that humans don’t take ivermectin to treat coronavirus.

When the stand-up comedian originally announced that he was infected with COVID-19, there were dozens of people on Twitter who expressed hope that Rogan would die from COVID-19. Here are just a few examples of what some said:

Rogan has not divulged his coronavirus vaccination status, but has advised that people who are at high risk to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which he said includes his parents. The massively popular podcast host also was hit with backlash for saying healthy young people probably don’t need the COVID-19 vaccine. Rogan later noted that he isn’t a doctor and “not a respected source of information,” but rather a “cage-fighting commentator who’s a dirty stand-up comedian.”

