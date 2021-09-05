https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/570910-kentucky-governor-says-covid-19-situation-is-dire

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said on Sunday that COVID-19 situation in the state was “dire” with a record number of hospitalizations amid soaring cases.

“We are setting case records, we have a record number of Kentuckyians in the hospital battling COVID in the ICU, battling for their lives. We have a record number of families that are praying for their loved one who is on a ventilator, needing that assistance to breathe,” Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

.@GovAndyBeshear on the Covid surge in Kentucky: “Our situation is dire.” “Recent Supreme Court case and our legislature limit my ability to do some things like masking. If I had the ability to do it right now, we would have a masking order when you’re in public and indoors.” pic.twitter.com/qQe2rY9Gqy — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 5, 2021

Beshear was recently dealt a blow last month when the state Supreme Court allowed several pieces of legislation limiting his COVID-19 emergency powers to go into effect. Beshear said that the state Supreme Court ruling and legislature limited his ability to impose some COVID-19 restrictions such as masking.

The state is seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases, reporting more than 5,000 cases on Friday. Cases were as low as in the double digits in June, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Data from Johns Hopkins University notes that only 49 percent of the population in the state is fully vaccinated, making efforts to manage the spread of COVID-19 amid a highly contagious delta variant even more difficult.

