The Liberty Counsel, a Christian organization that operates as an international litigation, education, and policy ministry, has prepared “example” letters that can be used by Americans who are filing for religious exemptions to the various Covid-19 “vaccines.” It is our Constitutional right to refuse without discrimination and it is our God-given right to make our own medical decisions.

Below are the letters they have prepared. They are referred to as “examples” rather than templates, though they are designed for people to copy and edit to fit their personal perspectives and needs. I have not personally vetted them nor the organization but both come highly recommended by a source who claimed the letter she used from there worked for her job.

As vaccine mandates grow in both frequency as well as severity, millions of Americans are left with a choice: Get vaccinated or continue to be increasingly persecuted. I strongly recommend our readers share these documents widely. One never knows who in their life may need access to something that they can offer. By sharing these and encouraging others to do the same, we can put potentially helpful documents in the right hands and the right time.

These mandates are not going to be lessened any time soon. Government at all levels and employers of all sizes will be pushing the draconian mandates to the edge. At the same time, they will be making it harder for people to find exemptions. Getting their exemptions in place as quickly as possible is paramount. We need to maintain our numbers for as long as possible. When the last Americans to be vaccinated represent an insignificant number to the powers-that-be, they’ll enact even more authoritarian policies. The police state is coming. It’s nearly here.

With the adverse reactions reported to VAERS continuing to skyrocket, it’s becoming clear that science will not be able to dissuade governments and businesses from engaging in tyranny. The writing has been on the wall for months but continues to be ignored. It is best to protect ourselves as individuals while we continue to work as a group to educate and protest.

Here are the letters copied from the Liberty Counsel’s page. Below, I will add additional commentary…

LEGAL HELP FOR RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS FROM VACCINATIONS

In these uncertain times, it is essential for you to be certain of your rights. Follow the steps below to protect your health, family, and freedom:

Liberty Counsel Sample

PERSONAL

CLERGY

4. Questioning Religious Beliefs is Unlawful – Memo

5. Request DENIED?

6. Know your rights (read our legal memo)

7. See more information on COVID and the COVID shots (especially see the sections on Adverse Reactions and Personal Stories)



NOTE: If your employer or school provides a form or asks questions that are designed to make you affirm something with which you disagree, you can respond with the below statement before your signature if in print, or, if verbal:

“I understand the above is your position. I am signing this document without waiver of my legal right to seek religious exemption and accommodation from any requirement that conflicts with my sincerely held religious beliefs, and without waiver of the right to seek legal redress from any wrongful denial of such exemption or accommodation.”

Vaccine Exemption Guide – Mat Staver

Constitutional expert, lawyer, author, pastor, and founder of Liberty Counsel Mat Staver discusses the important topics related to COVID shot exemptions, vaccine passports, and religious freedom.

DENIED REQUEST

NURSING STUDENT

Email a copy of your religious exemption and denial:

– SUBJECT: DENIED NURSING STUDENT (YOUR STATE)

– FILE ATTACHMENTS: YOUR_NAME-document short description.extension

– EMAIL TO: [email protected] — include your Name, Address and Phone Number

STUDENT

Email a copy of your religious exemption and denial:

– SUBJECT: DENIED STUDENT (YOUR STATE)

– FILE ATTACHMENTS: YOUR_NAME-document short description.extension

– EMAIL TO: [email protected] — include your Name, Address and Phone Number

EMPLOYMENT

1) Email a copy of your religious exemption and denial:

– SUBJECT: DENIED EMPLOYMENT (YOUR STATE)

– FILE ATTACHMENTS: YOUR_NAME-document short description.extension

– EMAIL TO: [email protected] — include your Name, Address and Phone Number

2) If your request for religious exemption at your work has been DENIED, you will need to file a Complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). Go the EEOC website at https://EEOC.gov and scroll to the bottom of the page where you will find additional links and information about submitting a complaint. The Complaint form will need to include a description of your religious accommodation request regarding your sincerely held religious beliefs to not take these COVID shots along with the employer’s response and the termination date. Please note that you generally have 180 DAYS to file a complaint against a private employer.

Federal Employees: Please note that Federal employees have different requirements and shorter deadlines (see https://www.eeoc.gov/federal-sector/overview-federal-sector-eeo-complaint-process (“Generally, you must contact the EEO Counselor within 45 DAYS from the day the discrimination occurred.”). State and Local Agencies: States also have agencies that receive complaints, and you may be able to dual file to have both federal and state rights considered, which we strongly recommend. See, https://www.eeoc.gov/filing-charge-discrimination (scroll to heading “With a State or Local Agency).

If filing with a state or local agency, please make sure that your complaint has been dually filed with the EEOC. If it has not, you may need to file with both agencies. Please note that filing with one agency may not extend the deadline for filing with another agency.

NOTE: Filing the EEOC Complaint is required before you can file suit alleging a violation of federal law. This administrative process is the next step you should complete. The EEOC may (1) choose to attempt resolution of your Complaint with your employer, (2) file suit against your employer, or (3) issue you a “right to sue” letter that clears the way for you to file suit. If you receive a “right to sue” letter, you can contact us to review the matter or seek private counsel. Until we review the facts of each case, we are not able to determine ahead of time whether we would be able to represent you.

Commentary

As noted earlier, I have not vetted these. I’ve looked through them and have heard anecdotal reports that they’re effective. There is no consensus on how to properly address the mandates just as there is no consensus among the various governments on what constitutes a suitable exemption request. Our goal is to get as much raw data out there for the people to test for themselves.

We had previously posted letters accumulated by GAB. With these, we’ve had some feedback that they have been effective but that feedback has been limited. I would love to hear in comments or through direct contact about experiences people are having as they attempt to get their exemptions. As I said in the previous article:

Medical freedom is not explicitly mentioned in the Bill of Rights for a very simple reason. The founding fathers never envisioned a world in which medical procedures would be forced on a free people. This oversight has been corrected for the most part by laws at the state and national level protecting an American citizen’s right to choose how they will handle their own healthcare.

Patients’ rights have been attacked more and more in recent years, but never has there been a more draconian onslaught than what we’re seeing with the so-called “Covid vaccines.” Government, private businesses, and organizations are pressing mandates of various degrees of severity onto the American people with limited methods through which a vaccine-hesitant person can seek exemptions to operate as normally as possible in society.

The folks over at Gab surfaced a set of documents that can help. We have not independently confirmed their efficacy in getting exemptions from various organizations, including the United States military, but they seem well-researched and properly ordered. They may be an excellent resource for those of us who have no intention of getting the jabs.

They are attacking our God-given rights and Constitutional freedoms as they try to take control of what we put into our bodies. Our numbers are being reduced every day. For many, this is the fight of our lifetime.

