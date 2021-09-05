https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aussie-liberal-premier-vaccine-passports-are-a-horrible-idea/

Posted by Kane on September 5, 2021 7:02 pm

‘Vaccine Passports are a horrible idea’

Former Liberal Premier of Queensland Campbell Newman

“Our govts should not engage in blackmail to create a medical apartheid and make no mistake that reality is coming at us like a freight train unless we take a stand right now. A global consensus has emerged among medical authorities – the Vaccinated also transmit Covid. That’s a surprise but it declares bankrupt any positive benefits of Vaccine passports.”

This Sky News clip is also excellent



