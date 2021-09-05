https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aussie-liberal-premier-vaccine-passports-are-a-horrible-idea/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
(Part 1). Straight talk with @CampbellNewman re vaccine passports.
“Our govts should not engage in blackmail to create a medical apartheid & make no mistake that reality is coming at us like a freight train unless we take a stand right now.”
Vote @LibDemAus pic.twitter.com/27uQvdOOoX
— John Ruddick (@JohnRuddick2) September 5, 2021
‘Vaccine Passports are a horrible idea’
Former Liberal Premier of Queensland Campbell Newman
“Our govts should not engage in blackmail to create a medical apartheid and make no mistake that reality is coming at us like a freight train unless we take a stand right now. A global consensus has emerged among medical authorities – the Vaccinated also transmit Covid. That’s a surprise but it declares bankrupt any positive benefits of Vaccine passports.”
(Part 2) @CampbellNewman on @SkyNewsAust re vaccine passports.
“A global consensus has emerged among medical authorities – the vaxxed also transmit COVID. That’s a surprise but it declares bankrupt any positive benefits of vax passports.”
Vote @LibDemAus pic.twitter.com/IXRiOhnCbB
— John Ruddick (@JohnRuddick2) September 5, 2021
This Sky News clip is also excellent