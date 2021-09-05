https://www.theepochtimes.com/live-9th-ntd-international-classical-chinese-dance-competition-final-and-awards-ceremony_3982049.html

One of the key goals of communism is to destroy traditional culture. When the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) came to power, it set out to destroy all forms of tradition—including the arts. The Chinese regime has done this deliberately to disconnect the Chinese people from their heritage and the divine.

The NTD International Classical Chinese Dance Competition—now in its ninth year—seeks to showcase the ancient art form of classical Chinese dance, and to allow the world to enjoy its splendor.

The competition is being held in New York state Sept. 2–5. The Epoch Times and sister media outlet NTD will livestream the final round of the competition, as well as a technical showcase from previous gold award winners and the awards ceremony, at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 5.

Audience members can watch the livestream on this page, The Epoch Times’ and NTD’s websites and various social media platforms, as well as NTD’s TV network.

About the Competition

The classical Chinese dance competition is one in a series of international cultural and arts events aimed at promoting traditional culture. In China, this culture has been all but destroyed by the Chinese Communist Party over the past several decades. The events are hosted by NTD.

Classical Chinese dance is an expressive dance form rooted in 5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture. Organizers say the competition aims to foster cultural exchange and promote the authentic traditional art of classical Chinese dance. The judging criteria will focus on bearing, form, and techniques that are characteristic of classical Chinese dance.

The competition is being held at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in New York state and features over 100 contestants from all around the world.

Where to Watch on Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. ET

Schedule

Final: 1 p.m.–6 p.m. ET

Special Program on Classical Chinese Dance: 6 p.m.–7 p.m. ET

Technical Showcase and Awards Ceremony: 7 p.m.–7:45 p.m. ET

TV

NTD America

Websites

NTD

https://www.ntd.com

The Epoch Times

https://www.theepochtimes.com

Youmaker

NTD

https://www.youmaker.com/c/NTD

Youtube Channels

NTD

https://www.youtube.com/NTDTV

NTD News

https://www.youtube.com/NTDNews

The Epoch Times

https://www.youtube.com/user/epochtimesdigital

Twitter

NTD

https://twitter.com/news_ntd

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/NTDTelevision

https://www.facebook.com/NTDNews

https://www.facebook.com/epochtimes

Watch In-Person

Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

1351 Kings Hwy, Sugar Loaf, NY 10981

More info

