https://www.theepochtimes.com/maryland-governor-mixed-messages-from-biden-admin-undermines-credibility-of-vaccine-boosters_3982389.html

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Sunday that a lack of clear guidance from the Biden administration could undermine its effort to have Americans take COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

During an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Hogan was asked to “give some advice” to President Joe Biden’s pandemic response team on the issue of extra doses of vaccine against the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. Specifically, he was asked about how should they talk to “Trump folks,” or supporters of former President Donald Trump, many whom are skeptical about the vaccine and unlikely to receive the booster shot.

“I don’t think it’s just about the Trump folks,” Hogan said, adding that he is being as critical towards the Biden administration over the handling of the pandemic as he has been toward the Trump administration.

“I mean, we’re getting some mixed messaging out of the administration, out of the CDC, the FDA, and the White House,” he continued. “And, you know, we need clear guidance on these booster shots because it undermines the credibility of it.”

Hogan noted that there people are confused about who should get which COVID-19 booster shot due to mixed messages from health officials and the White House. The Biden administration had initially said that those who had received both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine could begin having their third dose in the week of Sept. 20. Earlier this week, however, heads of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reportedly told the White House they may be able to recommend boosters for only some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I guess they slipped and pre-leaked an announcement about booster shots with all three vaccines and then had to backtrack it and say you can only use Pfizer,” Hogan said. “What about the people that took J&J? What about the people that took Moderna? They haven’t messaged properly about how to take care of these breakthrough infections.”

Hogan’s comments come after Trump said he will “probably not” get a COVID-19 booster shot. Trump contracted the CCP virus in October 2020 and briefly left the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he quickly recovered from mild COVID-19 symptoms.

“I feel like I’m in good shape from that standpoint—I probably won’t,” Trump, who received a vaccination shot before leaving the White House this year, said in an interview with Wall Street Journal. “I’ll look at stuff later on. I’m not against it, but it’s probably not for me.”

GQ Pan Reporter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

