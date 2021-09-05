https://noqreport.com/2021/09/05/media-setting-the-table-to-question-outcome-of-california-recall-if-larry-elder-wins/

After the 2016 election, the left spent four years casting doubt on the outcome in order to make Trump’s win look illegitimate. After the 2020 election, the left’s allies in social media made it a thought crime to question Biden’s win.

In the California recall election, the media is already setting up a narrative to question the outcome in case Larry Elder wins.

From the Associated Press : Experts call for rigorous audit to protect California recall A group of election security experts on Thursday called for a rigorous audit of the upcoming recall election for California’s governor after copies of systems used to run elections across the country were released publicly. Their letter sent to the secretary of state’s office urges the state to conduct a type of post-election audit that can help detect malicious attempts to interfere. The statewide recall targeting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, set for Sept. 14, is the first election since copies of Dominion Voting Systems’ election management system were distributed last month at an event organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an ally of former President Donald Trump who has made unsubstantiated claims about last year’s election. Election offices across 30 states use the Dominion […]