https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/09/media-setting-the-table-to-question-outcome-of-california-recall-if-larry-elder-wins/

After the 2016 election, the left spent four years casting doubt on the outcome in order to make Trump’s win look illegitimate. After the 2020 election, the left’s allies in social media made it a thought crime to question Biden’s win.

In the California recall election, the media is already setting up a narrative to question the outcome in case Larry Elder wins.

From the Associated Press:

Experts call for rigorous audit to protect California recall A group of election security experts on Thursday called for a rigorous audit of the upcoming recall election for California’s governor after copies of systems used to run elections across the country were released publicly. Their letter sent to the secretary of state’s office urges the state to conduct a type of post-election audit that can help detect malicious attempts to interfere. The statewide recall targeting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, set for Sept. 14, is the first election since copies of Dominion Voting Systems’ election management system were distributed last month at an event organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an ally of former President Donald Trump who has made unsubstantiated claims about last year’s election. Election offices across 30 states use the Dominion system, including 40 counties in California. Election security experts have said the breaches, from a county in Colorado and another in Michigan, pose a heightened risk to elections because the system is used for a number of administrative functions — from designing ballots and configuring voting machines to tallying results. In the letter, the experts said they do not have evidence that anyone plans to attempt a hack of the systems used in California and are not casting blame on Dominion. “However, it is critical to recognize that the release of the Dominion software into the wild has increased the risk to the security of California elections to the point that emergency action is warranted,” the experts wrote in their letter, which was shared with The Associated Press.

The left is absolutely terrified of Elder because he could actually win this thing, which would be like a political nuclear bomb. It would also have an effect on national politics.

The Hill reports:

Elder pledges to replace Feinstein with Republican if he wins California recall election California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder (R) on Friday pledged to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) with a Republican if he wins the Golden State’s recall election. “They’re afraid I’m going to replace her with a Republican, which I most certainly would do and that would be an earthquake in Washington, D.C.,” Elder said on the “Mark Levin Show.” The conservative radio host claims Feinstein has not been seen in “weeks” and is in “an even worst mental condition than Joe Biden.” Feinstein, 88, said earlier this year she does not plan to step down from her seat and wants to finish her current term, which ends in 2025.

If Elder wins, it will provoke a reaction from the left not seen since Trump won in 2016.



DONATE

Donations tax deductible

to the full extent allowed by law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

