https://justthenews.com/tv/michael-k-williams-actor-best-known-his-role-wire-dead-age-54?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Michael K. Williams, the actor best known for his role as Omar Little in the HBO series, “The Wire,” was found dead from a suspected heroin overdose in his Brooklyn, New York apartment on Monday.

He was discovered unconscious in his luxury Williamsburg penthouse apartment with what appeared to be heroin nearby on the kitchen table, according to the New York Post. He was discovered by his nephew at around 2 p.m. and declared dead at 2:12 p.m.

Besides “The Wire,” Williams had major roles in “Boardwalk Empire” and is currently an Emmy Award nominee as best supporting actor for his role in “Lovecraft Country.”

Williams had been open about his struggles with drugs and addiction, according to the outlet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

