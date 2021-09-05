https://www.theepochtimes.com/more-than-100-los-angeles-county-vote-centers-open-for-sept-14-recall-election_3982832.html

People count California recall ballot votes at a Los Angeles Registrar site at the Los Angeles Fair Grounds in Pomona, Calif., on Aug. 31, 2021. (John Fredricks/The Epoch Times)

Los Angeles County election officials have opened 108 vote centers where people can cast their ballots ahead of the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election.

The centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting, or to return a completed vote-by-mail ballot.

All vote centers will follow current public health and safety guidelines, according to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan.

Registered voters should have received a vote-by-mail ballot, which can also be returned by mail or at one of 400 official drop boxes.

To find a vote center, drop box, sample ballot, or to find the status of a ballot that has already been submitted, visit lavote.net.