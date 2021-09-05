https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/05/no-one-thought-to-fact-check-rolling-stone-rachel-maddow-busted-pushing-fake-story-about-ok-hospitals-overwhelmed-with-horse-dewormer-ods/

We’re not sure who’s dumber at this point, Rachel Maddow or Rolling Stone. Maybe it’s a TIE!

Rolling Stone fell for a story told to them by Dr. Jason McElyea who claimed Oklahoma hospitals were overwhelmed with horse dewormer overdoses. They were in fact SO overwhelmed that gunshot victims were left waiting OUTSIDE because there was no space for them.

Which of course, was a damn lie the hospital itself debunked.

FYI, the doctor interviewed for that Rolling Stone article hasn’t worked at the hospital he claims to work at for over 2 month. pic.twitter.com/7K4i3ds6DG — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) September 4, 2021

You’d think someone would at least contact the hospital to make sure this story is legit, right?

Rolling Stone runs a story based off an interview a doctor gave in Oklahoma, didn’t call any hospitals to confirm if what he said was true and a hospital had to explain his claims were false. Meanwhile this story has spread & the damage is done.https://t.co/OwVINHGOXx pic.twitter.com/21B2mcuImr — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) September 5, 2021

This is what always happens and sadly, the mainstream media doesn’t care. Hey, it’s a story that hurts a certain group of people? BONUS POINTS.

Rolling Stone, voice of the establishment https://t.co/2JPn3IUGBL — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 5, 2021

Never thought we’d see that and yet here we are.

Dear @RollingStone: Interesting pic. Looks like you’re a little bit busted… Nice try. pic.twitter.com/L6pNSJD9pK — Tinker`Sparked (@Tinker_Sparked) September 5, 2021

Look at all those people with gunshot wounds waiting in line in coats … during the summer.

They didn’t even bother to find a picture that could PASS as real.

And of course, Rachel Maddow had to jump on the bandwagon and push this fake story as well:

“Patients overdosing on ivermectin backing up rural Oklahoma hospitals, ambulances” “‘The scariest one I’ve heard of and seen is people coming in with vision loss,’ he said.”https://t.co/P909GtxBQZ — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) September 2, 2021

Her supporters/readers/viewers are all in which shows you the DAMAGE these media types can do when pushing a fake story.

“The ERs are so backed up that gunshot victims were having hard times getting to facilities where they can get definitive care and be treated,” The horse dewormer overdoses are crowding out the gunshot victims. Dystopia. — 🇺🇸617to416🇨🇦 (@617to416) September 2, 2021

Can veterinarians treat them, or do they only treat animals? Some do make house calls. All they got to do is wait by the barn. — Frank Marin (@FrankRiveraMar1) September 3, 2021

At this point I’m sorry but my heart goes out to the horses and cows that ain’t getting wormed rn. — 💉 Ellie Belly 🕯️ (@aloeareyouokay) September 3, 2021

They don’t even question it.

Pathetic.

All is not OK in Oklahoma…. (😉)

We didn’t get 1st in despair for no reason.

This is like a month old and I still gotta use it pic.twitter.com/UNtuDdYQrS — JimInhofeIsSTILLWorthless (@ttfn0104) September 2, 2021

This story is a lie from top to bottom, invented from whole cloth according to the hospital system in the area. The hospital claims this alleged doctor hasn’t worked in their hospital in months and that it hasn’t treated anyone for ivermectin “overdoses.” https://t.co/HlYlPBVrYJ pic.twitter.com/ux4MHsofdu — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 5, 2021

A lie from the beginning to the end, no one thought to fact-check and gosh, Twitter has left it up and has yet to put any sort of warning that the story is FAKE, FALSE, A LIE on it. Almost as if they only care about a warning when it’s an account of someone whose politics they disagree with.

But they’re not a publisher or anything.

From Rolling Stone, to Maddow & no one thought to verify this guy’s story. They published it and put it on tv and no one checked it. Purposeful malfeasance, and no one will lose a job over it. https://t.co/mpJaa49gzi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2021

And no one will lose a job over it.

Nope.

— Update —

Twitter sort of corrected the story FOR THEM … HA HA HA HA:

Soooo no fact checkers? Huh. pic.twitter.com/O32cSrkCRY — I’m To Blame (@im2blame4) September 5, 2021

