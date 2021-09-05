https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/05/okay-boomer-jonah-goldberg-claiming-he-is-teamvindman-does-not-go-over-well-like-at-all/

Believe it or not, when you’re on Twitter you don’t have to agree or side with either person when two people fighting cross your timeline.

Seriously. Sometimes it’s just better to stay out of it unless of course, you’re looking for a little attention … which is what we assume was going on with Jonah Goldberg.

One doesn’t have to agree with Vindman to disagree with Mandel.

But you all knew that.

Jonah had to know this wouldn’t go over well.

Right?

Nope, not in the least.

Jonah was going to get off Twitter, but instead. Oddly enough Twitter tells me David French liked it. https://t.co/3PhmC5DNQw — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) September 5, 2021

David probably retweeted and liked it, then did a little fist-pump.

You don’t have to be on either team. https://t.co/PSJi32OvVv — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) September 5, 2021

See?! That was our point too.

Okay, boomer https://t.co/1Haev1ruEM — Jess with the Liberty Fetish™️ (@LadyJessMacBeth) September 5, 2021

Heh.

Of course. You’re a liberal. https://t.co/l22xyGxXe0 — 6 feet Asian-American bro, 140 IQ, modest (@ChipotleExtra) September 5, 2021

Ouch.

Not a single Tweep.

Of course you are. What a remarkable self own. Keep stepping on that rake. https://t.co/FwSLT4kfj4 — BMP (@BlMarketParade) September 5, 2021

A remarkable self-own indeed.

Jonah. C’mon man.

***

