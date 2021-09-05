https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6135ae60bbafd42ff58ae25f
The southern winter that just ended in New Zealand was the warmest ever recorded, and scientists say climate change is driving temperatures ever higher…
Tens of thousands of people who fled South Lake Tahoe in the teeth of a wildfire are being allowed back home as crews finally manage to stall the advance of flames…
In Thailand’s worst coronavirus surge yet, lockdown measures have reduced what little Bangkok’s have-nots had to zero…
Ask anyone old enough to remember travel before Sept. 11, 2001, and you’re likely to get a gauzy recollection of what flying was like…
When Hurricane Ida swept ashore, the town of Houma was the first major population center in its path…