Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband announced that they are parents of two new-born children.

The gay couple was photographed in a hospital bed sporting what appears to be hospital admission bracelets while cradling two infants. The black and white photograph gives the impression that they – um – well – never mind.

“We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family,” Buttigieg, 39, said in a statement on social media, sharing a photograph of his daughter and son.

So who were the birth mothers and why were their significant contributions not acknowledged?

Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021

