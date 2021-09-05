https://www.oann.com/philippine-airlines-to-postpone-deliveries-cancel-airbus-orders/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=philippine-airlines-to-postpone-deliveries-cancel-airbus-orders

September 6, 2021

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine Airlines will delay the delivery or cancel orders for 13 narrow-body Airbus aircraft as it pursues a corporate rehabilitation programme, an executive said on Monday.

The flag carrier has negotiated with Airbus for the postponement of the delivery, with an option to cancel some aircraft orders beyond 2026 to 2030, Nilo Thaddeus Rodriguez, the company’s chief financial officer, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies)

