The Brazil vs. Argentina Copa America match was suspended today after it was determined that four of the Argentine players broke quarantine rules upon entering the country:

Wow:

The match, which was already in progress, was stopped when ANVISA, the Brazilian health authority and police walked onto the field to detain the players:

All of this happened live on TV:

The players may be deported as well:

Again, just wow:

Well, that’s one way to get to the World Cup.

