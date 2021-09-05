https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/05/police-force-suspension-of-brazil-vs-argentina-copa-america-match-over-quarantine-rules-violation/

The Brazil vs. Argentina Copa America match was suspended today after it was determined that four of the Argentine players broke quarantine rules upon entering the country:

Match suspended because Brazilian health regulators Anvisa insistent on the Argentine quartet who they say broke quarantine rules must leave. https://t.co/AB3JPd9uFU — Christian Radnedge (@ChristianRad) September 5, 2021

Wow:

Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa sought the immediate isolation of four Argentina players just hours before the Copa America champions are due to face Brazil in a World Cup Qualifier in Sao Paulo. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 5, 2021

The match, which was already in progress, was stopped when ANVISA, the Brazilian health authority and police walked onto the field to detain the players:

Surreal scenes in the Brazil v Argentina game. Never seen something like this before. ANVISA personnel and Brazilian Federal Police have walked on to the pitch and stopped the match to detain the 4 Argentinian players who lied to enter the country. This is incredible. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) September 5, 2021

All of this happened live on TV:

To be clear, the game had started, they played for about 5 minutes (with no goals, but some nasty tackles, I have to say, clearly the rivalry has a new edge since the Copa América) and then the police came on the field and stopped the game. With ~100s of millions watching. — Jon Evans (@rezendi) September 5, 2021

The players may be deported as well:

Calls for them to be deported immediately… — Christian Radnedge (@ChristianRad) September 5, 2021

Again, just wow:

“Anvisa considers the situation a serious health risk and so has asked local health authorities to determine the immediate quarantine of the players, who are stopped from participating in any activity and should be prevented from remaining on Brazilian soil.” — Christian Radnedge (@ChristianRad) September 5, 2021

Well, that’s one way to get to the World Cup.

***

