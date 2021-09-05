https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/613602c0bbafd42ff58ae719
With nearly half its population still under lockdown, the Australian government has taken delivery of its first shipment of Pfizer Covid doses on Monday as part of a swap deal with the UK to help bols…
L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón was elected, in part, on a promise to stop trying juveniles as adults. But as some seek to be resentenced under a 2017 California law, that stance has frustrated …
As one of the longest-running ministries for the entertainment industry, the Hollywood Prayer Network (HPN) just passed a huge mile…
All signs point so far to a wasteful GOP misadventure and political survival for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, columnist George Skelton writes….
The most fervent support for recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom has come from rural Northern California, where Republicans are still angry about urban liberals, mail-in ballots and the 2020 election….