https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/portland-ban-texas-travel-trade-protest-new-heartbeat-abortion-law/

Portland City Council is moving to ban travel and trade of goods and services from Texas to protest the Lone Star state’s new “heartbeat” abortion law.

The “heartbeat” law will effectively outlaw abortions in the state after 6 weeks and also gives any citizen – including those outside Texas – the right to take legal action against anyone who ‘aids and abets’ the termination of a pregnancy after the cut off point.

Pro-Antifa Mayor Ted Wheeler said the City Council will hold the vote this Wednesday to ban Portland’s “future procurement of goods and services from, and City employee business travel to, the state of Texas.”

“The Portland City Council stands unified in its belief that all people should have the right to choose if and when they carry a pregnancy and that the decisions they make are complex, difficult, and unique to their circumstances,” Wheeler said. “The ban will be in effect until the state of Texas withdraws its unconstitutional ban on abortion or until it is overturned in court. City legal counsel is currently evaluating the legal aspects of this proposed resolution.”

TRENDING: UPDATE: SIX PLANES in Northern Afghanistan NOW HELD HOSTAGE BY TALIBAN — Filled with Americans and Afghan SIV Holders #BidenEffect

Portland Tribune reported:

The Portland City Council will vote on an emergency resolution prohibiting city government from doing business with the state of Texas because of its new restrictions on abortions. Mayor Ted Wheeler has announced the City Council will consider the ban on Wednesday, Sept. 8. It would prohibit the purchase of goods and services from Texas, and all city employee business travel there. “The ban will be in effect until the state of Texas withdraws its unconstitutional ban on abortion or until it is overturned in court. City legal counsel is currently evaluating the legal aspects of this proposed resolution. The Portland City Council stands unified in its belief that all people should have the right to choose if and when they carry a pregnancy and that the decisions they make are complex, difficult and unique to their circumstances,” said a press release from Wheeler’s office on Friday, Sept. 3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

