https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/09/05/regrets-they-have-a-few-one-out-of-five-democrat-voters-regret-casting-vote-for-biden-n413954

We could have told them but they wouldn’t listen. Democrats were dragged kicking and screaming to polling places to vote for Joe Biden because he wasn’t Donald Trump. NeverTrumpers and Democrats were so Trump-deranged that they settled for voting against Trump by voting for Biden. They didn’t vote for Biden because they thought he’d be a good president – he just wasn’t Trump. That was good enough for them. Now that Biden has so bungled absolutely everything across the board, Democrats voters are feeling buyer’s (voter’s) remorse.

In the Real Clear Politics averaging, Biden is underwater by 4.1 points. Biden’s disapproval is 49.3% and his approval is 45.2%. It’s not a good trend, especially so soon into his presidency. For example, a ABC News/Washington Post poll taken from 8/29 to 9/1 has him at 44% approval and 51% disapproval, which is 7 points underwater. Left-leaning Zogby Analytics released the results of a survey taken which show that one-fifth of likely voters regret voting for President Biden. That may not seem like a big number but when you take the size of the electorate into consideration and remember that the last two presidential elections were decided by, in some cases, a few thousand votes in a handful of swing states, you can quickly see that this kind of survey results are not good news for Team Biden. It certainly isn’t good for Democrats’ chances in 2024 if Biden runs for re-election. I seriously doubt Biden will either last that long or will run for re-election in 2024 but Kamala’s chances would likely be affected by these numbers, too. We already know that Kamala is unpopular, especially for a vice-president.

Americans are clearly seeing Joe Biden is not the man he claimed to be on the campaign trail. He was presented as a longtime Washington politician who could restore us back to normal, someone who would return calm to Washington. He was already failing at keeping the southern border secure and ending the pandemic as he promised he would do, but then the withdrawal from Afghanistan happened. The man who has a history of being wrong about foreign policy his entire political career has not improved with age. He’s now seen as a stubborn, petulant old man who doesn’t bother to listen to his military or intelligence officers. Biden goes it alone in his decisions and Americans die. It should be noted that this survey was taken before things went so horribly wrong in Afghanistan. The next survey will undoubtedly be worse for Biden.

As for the poll, when we drill down and look at the demographics of the surveyed voters, some very important groups, who normally lean left and Democrat, were even more regretful about voting for the president in 2020. For example, younger voters aged 18-29 (27% yes/67% no/6% not sure) and middle aged voters aged 30-49 (30% yes/67% no/4% not sure) were much more likely to regret voting for Biden than older voters aged 50-64 (10% yes/87% no/3% not sure) and 65+ (6% yes/91% no/3% not sure). Regarding politics, nearly three in ten Republicans (29% yes/65% no/7% not sure) regretted voting for Biden, while one-fifth of Democrats (21% yes/77% no/3% not sure) also regretted voting for Joe Biden. Independents (14% yes/81% no/6% not sure) were the least likely to regret voting for Biden in 2020. Men (27% yes/70% no/3% not sure) were twice as likely to regret voting for Joe Biden than women (13% yes/82% no/5% not sure). Ethnicity also factored in how much voters expressed regret about voting for Biden: Hispanics (33% yes/63% no/4% not sure) and African Americans (25% yes/70% no/5% not sure) were more likely than white voters (16% yes/80% no/4% not sure) to regret voting for Biden. Where voters lived was also of significance when it came to whether voters’ regretted voting for President Biden. Urban voters (28% yes/67% no/4% not sure) were twice as likely to regret voting for Biden than suburban (14% yes/83% no/4%not sure) and rural voters (12% yes/86% no/3%not sure). Some of the consumer subgroups we track also expressed regret voting for Biden, such as, weekly Walmart shoppers (27% yes/69% no/4% not sure), weekly Amazon shoppers (29% yes/68% no/3% not sure) and likely voters who had invested money in cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin (44% yes/53% no/3% not sure). One must assume that inflation and the potential of the federal government to reign in cryptocurrencies were driving these sentiments. The opposite held true for consumers who did not shop at Walmart (5% yes/94% no/1% not sure) and Amazon (11% yes/86% no/3% not sure) and voters who had not invested in cryptocurrency (11% yes/86% no/4% not sure).

Here is the method Zogby used:

Zogby Analytics conducted an online survey of 2,173 Biden voters in the US. Using internal and trusted interactive partner resources, thousands of adults were randomly invited to participate in this interactive survey. Each invitation is password coded and secure so that one respondent can only access the survey one time. Using information based on census data, voter registration figures, CIA fact books and exit polls, we use complex weighting techniques to best represent the demographics of the population being surveyed. Weighted variables may include age, race, gender, region, party, education, and religion. The party breakdown for this survey is as follows: 38% Democrat, 38% Republican and 24% Independent/unaffiliated. Based on a confidence interval of 95%, the margin of error for 2,173 is +/- 2.1 percentage points. This means that all other things being equal, the identical survey repeated will have results within the margin of error 95 times out of 100.

As far as the Afghanistan withdrawal fiasco, one group of Biden voters is being particularly quiet. Remember those 500 plus national security professionals who endorsed Biden in 2020 over Trump? Remember they said Trump was unfit to be commander-in-chief and Biden had the experience to be a calm and able leader? Last week Real Clear Politics reached out to more than two dozen of the highest-ranking military and civilian leaders on the list of nearly 500 endorsers but only a handful of them responded. John Negroponte, for example, sticks with his endorsement of Biden but hedges his opinion admitting he did it as a vote against Trump.

John Negroponte, who served as the first director of national intelligence during the George W. Bush administration and previously as its ambassador to Iraq, was one of just two contacted by RCP who came forward to stand by their endorsement of Biden. The rest either did not respond to the inquiries or said they were too busy to weigh in, including Michele Flournoy, who served as undersecretary of defense in the administrations of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Flournoy was a top contender to become Biden’s defense secretary, but her connections to the defense industry ultimately sank her candidacy. A spokeswoman for Flournoy late Tuesday told RCP over email that the former senior Pentagon official is “tied up at this time and unable to comment.” Negroponte, however, didn’t hesitate when asked whether, in retrospect, he has second thoughts about the Biden endorsement. Within 30 minutes of RCP’s inquiry, he emailed to say that he “definitely” stands by his decision, which he called a “choice between two candidates.” The veteran diplomat and top intelligence official added that he never supported either Donald Trump’s or Biden’s withdrawal policy in Afghanistan. “I happen to disagree with both him and Mr. Trump on the issue of how we end our military involvement in Afghanistan,” he said. Pressed on his views of how history will view Biden’s chaotic and deadly pullout form the country, Negroponte demurred for now. “Let’s let the dust settle and leave some time/space for those kind of judgments,” he replied.

History will not judge the Biden presidency kindly, especially his withdrawal from Afghanistan. He’s been exposed as a callous and arrogant narcissist. Heaven help us through the next three years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

