http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Wahbn4rvNmA/

At least 24 people were shot Saturday night into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

WGN-TV reports that two of the 24 shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

One of the fatal shootings occurred at 11:50 p.m. Saturday night, when a 41-year-old man was shot “in the 1600 block of North Central Park Avenue.” He was found lying between parked cars and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In the second fatal shooting, a 23-year-old driver was shot while sitting in his vehicle at a stop light just before 5:30 a.m. Another vehicle pulled up alongside the 23-year-old as he sat at the light “in the 3700 block of South Kedzie Avenue.” An occupant of the second vehicle then opened fire, shooting the 23-year-old in the head.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chicago Sun-Times notes that 16 people were shot in Chicago between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon at 3:25 p.m.

Breitbart News observes that 13 people were shot on Wednesday alone in Lightfoot’s Chicago. At least 12 people were shot in Chicago on Monday, and at least 50 were shot over the weekend of August 27 through August 29, 2021.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

