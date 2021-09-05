http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1hjN7vWzWLk/

A rioter allegedly attempted to set fire to a New York Police Department (NYPD) van with officers inside amidst a violent protest Friday in the name of 24-year-old Mike Rosado, who died from a gunshot wound after exchanging gunfire with police.

The suspect remains at large as New York City police have asked for the public’s assistance in locating the perpetrator. While one individual allegedly attempted to set the vehicle ablaze, other protesters peppered the van with eggs. The NYPD says the van was able to drive off before the gasoline was ignited, according to the New York Post.

The sinister act was carried out as protests have occurred in front of New York’s 46th precinct throughout the week in the wake of Mike Rosado’s death.

Rosado and his father Rafael Rosado were reportedly involved in a fight located in the Tremont neighborhood of the Bronx close to 4:00 a.m. on August 29. Bottle throwing from one group allegedly resulted in Mike Rosado drawing a gun and opening fire into the crowd. About ten shots were fired.

On Friday, September 3rd, at approximately 10:32 pm, a group approached the NYPD 46 Precinct in order to protest a… Posted by NYPD on Saturday, September 4, 2021

Two off-duty NYPD officers said they observed Rosado wielding the weapon and informed him to drop to the ground. Rosado promptly fired at the officers who were not hit, according to the NYPD. Officers returned fire, striking Rosado in the chest. The suspect was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital where he died from injuries.

Upon the wounding of his son, Rafael Rosado, 44, allegedly grabbed the gun and continued his son’s battle with the police. Rosado fired back at officers before handing the gun to a woman and attempting to run away, according to witnesses. Rafael Rosado was arrested for attempted murder and is being held without bail.

The New York Daily News reports Rafael has been arrested around 60 times in his life and has used multiple aliases. In 2010, after dragging a police officer who attempted to pull him over, Rosado was convicted of assault on a police officer.

Marta Negron, who is the mother of the deceased Mike Rosado made clear her feelings that her son was unjustly shot in the aftermath of firing at officers. “My son was shot ruthlessly,” Negron said according to New York Daily News. “By law you’re not supposed to shoot someone with their hands up.”

