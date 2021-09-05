https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/passport-france-riot-police

Even the French have had enough with the draconian lockdown restrictions. Last we visited France, police were walking up to people in outdoor cafes demanding to see their papers. By papers, I mean their v*cc*ne passport. Over the weekend, citizens had enough. They peacefully protested at a mall against having to show their papers to buy things from the Gap. To counter the demonstration, police showed up in riot gear. And beat down a woman without a mask.

I’m going to throw the word “allegedly” in here once since I’m relying on video from an independent French journalist. But I trust him more than I trust American mainstream media reporters talking about horse medicine.

According to Google, the funny words in the tweet translate to: “The Brav M intervenes in the Westfield shopping center and in the subway to disperse the demonstrators #AntiPassSanitaire. Several arrests.”

Other videos from journalists rocking a blue checkmark show a chaotic time at the mall. Here is the French police, of course, retreating.

“The BRAVM is forced to leave the shopping center under the pressure of anti #PassSanitaire. They are followed to the escalators. Current tensions.” BRAVM is a French police unit.

And here are protesters chanting. I’m assuming the translation is “Hey hey, ho ho, something about a passport and deez nuts.”

Circle back to the woman in the first video. At this time, I cannot confirm what exactly led to seven or so riot cops beating down a defenseless woman not wearing a mask. Maybe she stole a loaf of bread to feed her starving family. Maybe she was overheard saying she never found Jerry Lewis to be that funny. Maybe she prefers pancakes to crepes. There is any number of offenses she could have committed that lead to her getting beat down by riot cops. None would be justifiable. But they exist.

She was in the mall protesting the need to show her passport in order to enter the mall. Police were there to fight back against protesters who were doing that. There was chaos. And we see a video of riot police chasing and beating down this woman. Sometimes two plus two does in fact equal four.

But let’s not step on the lede here. Governments have gone so far with their pandemic-induced panic porn, even the French are fighting back.

