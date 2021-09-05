https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rolling-stone-runs-biggest-fake-news-story-of-the-year/

UPDATE — Local Oklahoma station picked up the fake news







Gunshot victims left waiting as horse dewormer overdoses overwhelm Oklahoma hospitals, doctor says https://t.co/ke654AV6o1 pic.twitter.com/Is4nAsSOyA — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 3, 2021

Rolling Stone published a hit piece today claiming that gunshot victims could not be seen in Oklahoma hospitals because there are so many overdoses from Ivermectin. However, there were some problems. Most importantly, the doctor they quoted has not worked at the hospital for over 2 months.

A message from the hospital reads:

UPDATE: Northeastern Hospital System Sequoyah issued a statement: Although Dr. Jason McElyea is not an employee of NHS Sequoyah, he is affiliated with a medical staffing group that provides coverage for our emergency room. With that said, Dr. McElyea has not worked at our Sallisaw location in over 2 months. NHS Sequoyah has not treated any patients due to complications related to taking ivermectin. This includes not treating any patients for ivermectin overdose. All patients who have visited our emergency room have received medical attention as appropriate. Our hospital has not had to turn away any patients seeking emergency care. We want to reassure our community that our staff is working hard to provide quality healthcare to all patients. We appreciate the opportunity to clarify this issue and as always, we value our community’s support.”

Rolling Stone, who was nearly bankrupted for running the fake hoax rape story at the University of Virginia, has added the hospital’s note to the top of the story but the piece is still available at their website.

Like a moth to a flame. pic.twitter.com/PFSDJRUzuk — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) September 5, 2021

Business Insider also published the fake story…