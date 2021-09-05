https://www.corbettreport.com/september-open-thread-2/

So, here we are. Another month, another open thread. And, as always, there’s a lot to discuss.

Perhaps you want to discuss the truckie blockade that wasn’t.

Or the right-on-queue new terror threat popping up in New Zealand.

Or how to order your new Bovid-84 bot.

Or collaboratively create a flyer for spreading the word to others.

Or discuss the upcoming 9/11 anniversary, or the latest flap over Joe Rogan, or just commiserate or kick back with some weekend tunes.

Whatever it is you want to discuss, this is the thread to do it. Corbett Report members are encouraged to log in and and use the space below for discussion.

Not a Corbett Report member yet? Sign up today and join the conversation.

Filed in: Articles

