https://redstate.com/jerrywilson/2021/09/05/sports-reporter-susan-slusser-protected-by-the-other-teams-fans-after-game-n438408
About The Author
Related Posts
Jim Acosta Hardest Hit After Trump, Barr Vindicated on Lafayette Park 'Clearing' Controversy
June 9, 2021
Cephas Hour Sunday Spotlight: The Choir
August 1, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy