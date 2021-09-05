https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/strong-words-from-lara-logan/
Short highlight – Lara Logan with Dan Bongino yesterday
‘Democrats Hate America More Than Al-Qaeda’
Unfolding now in Afghanistan: the democratically-elected leaders & soldiers trained by the US are desperately fighting for freedom while US leaders watch them die & create a terrorist super-state on the eve of 9/11 w those resp for the attack. Why? https://t.co/JbtmDmnxyQ
— Lara Logan (@laralogan) September 4, 2021