https://thelibertydaily.com/taliban-holds-six-planes-carrying-american-hostages-as-biden-harris-regime-try-to-push-afghanistan-down-the-memory-hole/

A terrorist organization is holding dozens, perhaps hundreds of Americans hostage and mainstream media is busy pretending like Afghanistan is old news at the behest of the Biden-Harris Regime. This is arguably the lowest point in history for both American foreign relations as well as our “free press.”

As a matter of fact, let’s just call it like it is. This is DEFINITIVELY the lowest point ever reached by American media as they dismiss their responsibilities to the people and the truth in favor of saving the man and woman they helped install into the White House.

It would be one thing if they didn’t report on it at all while waiting for confirmation. Instead, they ARE reporting on it in bits and pieces, then downplaying the implications. This should be leading up 24-7 coverage of a disaster in which American lives are at risk. Instead, it’s being reported as probably not that big of a deal. See the CNN “coverage” of it below.

The story broke over at Conservative Brief with comments made by Representative Michael McCaul:

The ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said Sunday that the Taliban were holding Americans “hostage” by preventing them from leaving aboard a half-dozen planes that are ready for departure because they “want something” in return. “We have six airplanes at Mazar Sharif Airport, six airplanes with American citizens on them as I speak, also with these interpreters, and the Taliban is holding them hostage for demands right now,” Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said during an interview with “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace. “State has cleared these flights, and the Taliban will not let them leave the airport,” he continued, referring to the State Department.

From there, we learned it isn’t one plane. It’s SIX. Satellite images reported by Daily Wire tell a very different tale from what mainstream media is telling us:

A satellite image that was released on Sunday reportedly shows six airplanes that the Taliban is not allowing to fly out of Afghanistan. The planes are supposed to be carrying American citizens and Afghan interpreters who helped the U.S. Military. Daniel Lippman, a reporter at Politico, tweeted out a photo from Maxar Technologies, writing: “Newly released satellite images show six commercial airplanes at Mazar-i-Sharif airport in northern Afghanistan that are not being allowed to depart by the Taliban.” “American citizens and Afghan interpreters are reportedly waiting to board the flights,” he added.

Newly released satellite images show six commercial airplanes at Mazar-i-Sharif airport in northern Afghanistan that are not being allowed to depart by the Taliban. American citizens and Afghan interpreters are reportedly waiting to board the flights. 📸: @Maxar pic.twitter.com/Ov7kB3z5VP — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) September 5, 2021

The satellite image follows a report from CBS News and remarks from a top U.S. lawmaker on Sunday that both said that the circumstances have effectively turned into a hostage situation. “Multiple planes that are ready to take American citizens and green card holders out of the country are being denied permission to leave by the Taliban,” CBS News reported, according to congressional and NGO sources. An email viewed by the network said that the flights were cleared to land in Qatar “if and when” the Taliban agreed to let them leave. A senior congressional source told the network that “the Taliban is basically holding them hostage to get more out of the Americans.”

What makes all of this worse is that the Biden-Harris regime is almost certainly negotiating with terrorists in spite of America’s stance on such things. By doing so, they are legitimizing a terrorist organization as if they are the lawful government of the nation. That may be the case — Afghanistan can do as Afghanistan will do — but right now they are acting as a terrorist organization regardless of who is sitting in Kabul’s seat of government.

The only silver lining in all of this as that the hostages are likely safe for now. A dead hostage is of no use to terrorists. But as badly as I’ve pushed for us to get out of Afghanistan for years, this is one instance where the course should be clear. We have American citizens being held hostage. We know where they are and we have the capabilities to extract them from harm’s way. They’re already prepared to be loaded on planes and ready to go. This should be a no-brainer, 12- to 24-hour special forces operation at most.

The continued failure of the Biden-Harris regime in Afghanistan is made possible by mainstream media’s complicity in keeping a lid on it. Americans are being held hostage and CNN’s top story right now is about transgenders in Afghanistan facing challenges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

