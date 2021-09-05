https://www.oann.com/tennis-u-s-open-day-seven/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tennis-u-s-open-day-seven
Sep 5, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine, with ring on her finger, prepares to serve to Simona Halep (not pictured) of Romania on day seven of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
September 5, 2021
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times in GMT):
1545 PLAY RESUMES AFTER LIGHT RAIN ON OUTSIDE COURTS
Two doubles matches — on Court 17 and Grandstand — got back underway after they were briefly interrupted by rain.
Heavy rain is not forecast for today.
1510 PLAY UNDERWAY
Argentine 11th seed Diego Schwartzman took the court against unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp for their fourth-round match in Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Women’s fifth seed Elina Svitolina will open proceedings at Arthur Ashe Stadium against former world number one Simona Halep. Men’s second seed Daniil Medvedev takes on Britain’s Dan Evans later in the day session.
READ MORE:
Some matches halted as light rain falls on U.S. Open
Opelka calls $10k fine for unapproved bag a ‘joke’
Nobody beats Shelby Rogers six times in a row
Zverev advances to fourth round after Sock retires
South African Harris ousts Shapovalov for first major fourth round
Fearless teenagers and hungry qualifiers light up U.S. Open
American Rogers defeats number one Barty in shock U.S. Open upset
Pliskova aces third-round challenge at U.S. Open
Djokovic dispatches old rival Nishikori to reach fourth round
British teen star Raducanu taking ‘dream’ Grand Slam run in stride
Stephens suffers abuse on social media after U.S. Open loss
Berrettini survives five-set test to reach U.S. Open fourth round
Bencic serves up masterclass to reach U.S. Open fourth round
Sakkari powers past Kvitova to reach U.S. Open fourth round
Andreescu rolls through to U.S. Open fourth round
Osaka earns support after announcing break from sport
Medvedev resumes hunt for maiden major against ‘tricky’ Evans
U.S. Open order of play on Sunday
(Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)