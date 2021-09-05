https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/09/05/the-biden-white-house-signals-that-it-thinks-afghanistan-is-old-news-now-n1476173

Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were expected to go to California to campaign for Governor Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall election there.

It was shocking to learn after the fall of Afghanistan that both still planned to go to the Golden State to campaign for Newsom, but the terror attack on Kabul airport, which killed 13 U.S. service members, changed the optics enough that Kamala’s planned trip was postponed.

It seems that the White House now considers the tragedy in Afghanistan to be old news, because Kamala is now confirmed to be heading to California on Wednesday, according to Kamala’s senior advisor and spokeswoman.

CONFIRMED: On Wednesday, September 8th, @VP will travel to the Bay Area. More details to come! — SDS (@SymoneSanders46) September 4, 2021

It is not clear yet when or if Joe Biden plans to come campaign for Newsom still. In a recent interview with Breitbart, Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder dared Biden to come to California. “I’ll believe it when I see Joe Biden come here. I’m not sure he’s going to,” Elder said. “His popularity now is in the low forties — I think I saw 41%. Most Americans don’t even believe he’s home — that somebody else is in charge. So it’s going to backfire. But let him bring it in.”

Recommended: Joe Biden’s Solution to Border Crisis: More Cages

Recent polling suggests that Newsom is safe from being recalled, despite it looking close in early August. Obviously, the California Democratic Party doesn’t want to take any chances so they’re bringing in the most unpopular vice president in history and the most incompetent president in history, to help boost turnout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

