NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady said that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus shortly after his team’s Super Bowl victory parade in February.

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times published Saturday, Brady shared that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 right after celebrating his seventh Super Bowl championship.

Brady, regarded as one of the greatest pro football players ever, even said that COVID could be more of a challenge this year than last, as restrictions have been relaxed on both players and fans, according to the Times.

“I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans.” Brady said.

“It’s not like last year, although we’re getting tested like last year. It’s going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we’ve just got to deal with it,” he added.

The Buccaneers joined their NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons last week as the only two teams in the league to be 100 percent vaccinated against the virus.

The league commissioner’s office on Tuesday revised its COVID-19 protocol memo to its 32 clubs, advising that vaccinated players should be tested weekly for the virus.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Dallas Cowboys’ guard Zack Martin has been placed on his team’s COVID-19/Reserve list after testing positive for COVID-19, meaning he will miss the regular-season opener against the Buccaneers.

And so Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin becomes the first player this season to be ruled out of a game after testing positive for COVID; he most certainly will not be the last. https://t.co/DMGCgXrrs9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2021

