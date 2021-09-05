https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/570896-mccaul-says-taliban-wont-let-Americans-leave-from-Afghanistan-airport

Rep. Michael McCaulMichael Thomas McCaulSunday shows preview: States deal with fallout of Ida; Texas abortion law takes effect Biden faces unfinished mission of evacuating Americans Biden hands GOP rare unity moment in post-Trump era MORE (R-Texas) said on Sunday that six airplanes carrying American citizens and Afghan allies are sitting at an airport in Afghanistan trying to depart, but that the Taliban is “holding them hostage for demands.”

McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the airplanes have been at Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport in northern Afghanistan “for the last couple of days,” but have been unable to leave despite approval from the State Department.

“In fact we have six airplanes at Mazar-i-Sharif airport, six airplanes, with American citizens on them as I speak, also with these interpreters, and the Taliban is holding them hostage for demands right now,” McCaul told host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceSunday shows – Impending Afghanistan withdrawal deadline dominates McConnell says US has ‘little or no leverage’ to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies McConnell rips Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal decision MORE on “Fox News Sunday.”

“State has cleared these flights and the Taliban will not let them leave the airport,” he added.

STUCK ON PLANES: @RepMcCaul says Americans and Afghan interpreters have been held hostage by the Taliban for days at the Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport in Afghanistan. #FoxNewsSunday pic.twitter.com/2gJfxNTIfJ — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) September 5, 2021

When pressed by Wallace on what demands the Taliban are making, McCaul said the circumstances are “turning into a hostage situation.”

“Well, they are not clearing airplanes to depart. They’ve sat at the airport for the last couple days, these planes, and they’re not allowed to leave,” McCaul said.

“We know the reason why is because the Taliban want something in exchange. This is really, Chris, turning into a hostage situation where they’re not gonna allow American citizens to leave until they get full recognition from the United States of America,” he added.

The U.S. completed its withdrawal mission from Afghanistan on Tuesday, but a number American citizens still remain in the country.

McCaul on Sunday said “hundreds of American citizens” are still in Afghanistan, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken Antony BlinkenOvernight Defense & National Security — Out of Afghanistan, but stuck in limbo Blinken: Taliban must uphold commitments to international community Has Biden’s Afghanistan debacle sown the seeds of another 9/11? MORE last week said “under 200 and likely closer to 100” U.S. citizens are still in the country.

The Hill has reached out to the State Department and the White House for comment.

