Two Lorain, Ohio, police officers were injured Sunday morning after a vehicle pulled up next to theirs and someone inside the vehicle opened fire.

FOX 8 reports that the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. as two auxiliary officers, Michael Mizen and William Mott, were driving back from an event in a “personal vehicle.”

Both officers were in uniform and had just finished working a shift.

A vehicle allegedly tailgated them as they drove and became so aggressive that Mizen pulled aside to the let the vehicle pass. Instead of passing, the driver of the vehicle allegedly pulled up alongside the officers and someone opened fire.

The Lorain Police Department stated in a press release that other officers were dispatched to the scene in response to the shooting.

The responding officers discovered that Mizen was shot in the finger and officer Mott was shot in the head. Both were treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries, and both officers are in stable condition.

Cleveland 19 notes that the gunman in the incident is still at-large.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

